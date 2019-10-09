The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Xavier R. Boone, 33, of the 3600 block of Daviess Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stephanie J. Howard, 45, of the 200 block of Weikel Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Murray D. Estes, 60, of the 5100 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Daniel K. Pointer, 28, of the 3000 block of Ridgepoint Street was charged Monday with prohibited use of an electronic communications device to procure a minor/peace officer for a sexual offense.
• A handgun, ammunition and an ammo clip worth $520 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1300 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• Cash and a purse worth $225 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Frederica Street. The vehicle sustained $1,000 in damage during the theft.
• A robbery was reported Monday at a home in the 2500 block of Cravens Avenue. The victim told police an acquaintance came to his home, threatened him and demanded money. Reports say $800 was taken in the theft.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of West Second Street.
• Two bicycles worth $500 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Frederica Street. They were a car driven by Mariah Russell-Fish, 18, of the 1600 block of West Third Street and a car driven by Austin M. Brandenburg, 23, of the 1700 block of Todd Court. Russell-Fish was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 4 p.m. Sunday on East Ninth Street near Jackson Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Joseph E. Cooper, 21, of Lafayette, Tennessee, and a car driven by Tabitha Glover, 39, of the 1800 block of West Seventh Street. Glover was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 5:34 p.m. Sunday on Veach Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Michael T. Mann, 17, of Maceo and a van driven by Joshua Stedman, 36, of Utica. Mann, Mann's passenger, Brooklyn Key, and Stedman were all treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by Michael Terrance, 46, of the 4100 block of Fogle Drive struck a ditch at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on East Kentucky 140. Terrance was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 6:50 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 231 near Old Hartford Road. They were a pickup truck driven by Colton A. Staples, 17, of the 1100 block of Concord Terrace and a car driven by Jacob A. Willey, 24, of Utica. Staples and Staples' passenger, Jalen Hall, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
