The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daniel E. Riley, 34, of homeless was charged Wednesday with theft of identity and tampering with physical evidence.
• Ciera T. Byrd, 24, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Jyrell M. Coker, 24, of the 900 block of Graves Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), tampering with physical evidence and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Kevin S. Beasley, 36, of the 300 block of Clay Street was charged Tuesday with theft of identity.
• An unspecified video game system worth $80 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of East 18th Street.
• A rape was reported Tuesday. The victim reported being raped in May by a person the victim did not name at an unknown location.
• A report of shots fired was received at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Duke Drive. Reports say a vehicle and an apartment were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Samuel J. Riley, 43, of the 300 block of Spring Tree Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
