The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher E. Briner, 44, of the 600 block of Fairfax Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Miguel A. Blanco, 23, of the 800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Sunday with theft of identity.
• Keith L. Bussey, 55, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking (motor vehicle registration plate).
• Daniel E. Williams, 35, of the 4500 block of Farmview Drive was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Kevin D. Long, 42, homeless was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason E. Shirel, 47, of the 1100 block of Carter Road was charged Sunday with tampering with physical evidence.
• A wallet and cash worth $580 was reported stolen Nov. 24 from Family Dollar, 2415 West Parrish Avenue.
• An air compressor and tools worth $5,800 were reported stolen in a Nov. 25 burglary in a non-attached garage in the 1300 block of Hall Street.
• Purses, a television, Xbox and PlayStation video game systems and games worth $750 were reported stolen in a Nov. 26 burglary at a home in the 600 block of Allen Street.
• Chicago Bears apparel and a carpet shampooer worth $620 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Carter Road.
• A trailer, fishing rods, lumber and laminate flooring worth $1,624 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
• An iPhone 6, credit cards, cash and a driver's license worth $950 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at Independence Bank, 2425 Frederica St.
• An iPhone 8 worth $200 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A mailed package containing a smart watch worth $370 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2400 block of Allen Street.
• Merchandise was reported stolen Sunday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St. The items were recovered.
• A robbery was reported at 3:16 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Plum Street. Reports say the victim told police two unknown men brandished a handgun and took his shoes and the key to his vehicle. The value of the stolen items was $600.
• An iPhone worth $700 was reported Sunday from Sam's Club, 5240 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Dewone C. Jackson, 45, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A trailer was reported stolen Friday while parked in the 1700 block of Burton Road.
• Jewelry, keys and tools worth $250 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 400 block of Skinner Lane.
• CDs, a flashlight and change were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 4100 block of Kentucky 764.
• Undetermined items were stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 4200 block of Kentucky 764.
• A Ford Edge was reported stolen Sunday while parked in the 3900 block of Crane Pond Road.
Road Closings
The following Daviess County roads are closed due to high water:
• Kentucky 298 between mile marker 2 and mile marker 3.
