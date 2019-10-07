The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eussell N. Wilson, 61, of the 700 block of Layfayette Drive, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• John R. Bayless, 49, of the 2800 block of Legion Park Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Brittany M. Noffsinger, 28, of the 2000 block of Center Street, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
