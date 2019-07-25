The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Trevor M. Gatton, 24, of the 1200 block of East Eighth Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• A black Starbucks coffee cup and grapes worth $15 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 4000 block of Noel Place.
• An iPhone 8 was reported stolen Monday from Owensboro High School, 1800 Frederica St. The phone was later recovered damaged.
• Two chainsaws worth $872 were reported stolen Tuesday from a non-attached garage in the 1700 block of East Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Sean R. Keith, 32, of Somerset was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery.
• Reynaldo Ixmatlahua, 27, of the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A Chevrolet S-10 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive. The pickup truck was later recovered.
• Various undetermined items were reported stolen Tuesday from Twin States Utilities, 3811 W. Fifth St.
• A metal grader blade worth $400 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2800 block of Greenbriar Road.
