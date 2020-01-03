The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Richard A. Petta, 31, of Hartford was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Roy L. Wright, 47, of the 100 block of Venable Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual abuse.
• An incident of sexual abuse was reported Monday on St. Elizabeth Street. A caregiver reported the victim had been abused by an acquaintance.
• Cash in the amount of $876 was reported stolen Tuesday from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Houston Martin, 18, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue struck two parked cars and fled the scene at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Allen Street. Martin's passenger, Logan Keown, was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
