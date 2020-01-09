The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chepe Campos-Calsada, 23, of the 1300 block of Rose Hill Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jennifer R. Aud, 45, of the 2100 block of Village Point Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Darrius J. Jones, 22, of the 700 block of Deer Trail was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Tools and two toolboxes worth $1,350 were reported stolen Monday from Greg's Collision, 506 Breckenridge St.
• A bicycle worth $700 was reported stolen Tuesday from a parking lot in the 1100 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Charles W Hall, 46, of the 400 block of Eastwood Drive was charged Wednesday with second-degree strangulation, receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• James D. Holzclaw, 24, of Caneyville was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary and second-degree persistent felony offender.
