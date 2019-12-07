The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James T. Kincaid, 31, of the 700 block of Scherm Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Erin M. Romero, 39, of the 2800 block of Silver Creek Loop was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jordan W. Greer, 24, of the 2000 block of Sussex Place was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Christopher R. Johnson, 42, of Livermore was charged Thursday with theft by deception under $10,000.
• Jermaine M. Lee, 35, of the 2000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing/evading police.
• Stephen P. Farley, 57, of the 2300 block of Harriett Lane was charged Friday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Skyler T. Hayden, 23, of the 3900 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Thursday with theft of identity and driving under the influence.
• An iPad, keys and identity cars worth $101 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Misty D. Roberts, 39, of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.