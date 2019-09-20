The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tracy L. Brown, 43, of the 900 block of Elsmere Street was charged Thursday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• Two juveniles were charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• A sleep apnea breathing machine, luggage, clothing an makeup were stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked at Daviess County Middle School, 1415 East Fourth St. A window was smashed during the theft.
• Merchandise worth $578 was reported stolen Tuesday from Wal-Mart, 5031 Frederica St. The merchandise was recovered.
• Power tools worth $998 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of East 19th Street.
• An iPhone 8 worth $800 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1700 block of Bluff Avenue.
• Nothing was taken in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 4100 block of Fogle Drive.
