The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
OwensboroPolice Department
• Joey Ray, 41, of the 4600 block of Town Square Court was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).
• Ashley Edge, 35, of the 6900 block of State Route 2830 was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Damon Westerfield, 36, of the 200 block of Sycamore Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• James A. Lanham, 43, of the 2100 block of East 19th Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with evidence.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Matthew A. Guinn, 22, of Trenton was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
