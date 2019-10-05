The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Timothy E. Shelton, 51, of the 700 block of Booth Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• William S. Wingfield, 42, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Two juveniles were charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Playground equipment, fencing and artificial grass worth $1,000 were damaged by vandalism Thursday at Leola Hayden Child Development Center, 1306 East Eighth Street.
• A bicycle and prescription drugs were reported stolen Thursday from Shell convenience store, 1211 Breckenridge Street.
• A cell phone worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 300 block of Buckland Square.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 9:26 p.m. Thursday on West Seventh Street near Plum Street. They were a car driven by Mitchell M. McGuire, 23, of the 1500 block of Prince Avenue and a car driven by Royal Tyler, 20, of the 800 block of West Eighth Street. McGuire and his passenger, Ishawn Murphy, were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 12 p.m. Thursday on West Parrish Avenue near Carter Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Gary W. Lindsey, 65, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street and a motorcycle driven by Timothy R. Payne, 44 of the 600 block of Daniels Lane. Payne was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday on Carter Road near Cavalcade Drive. They were a pickup truck driven by Michael J. Murdock, 36, of the 2200 block Ponder Place and a motorcycle driven by Donald E. Hagman, 74, of the 3600 block of Lewis Lane. Hagman was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Friday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Patrick G. Betts, 53, of the 3300 block of Dark Star Court was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Sharkoo D. Barrett, 42, of the 1200 block of Allen Street was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Jeremiah W. Collins, 34, of the 500 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Olivia Jewell, 22, of Rockport Indiana was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Brian N. Connor, 48, of Philpot was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Montae Goodnight, 31, of the 100 block of Martin Way was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
