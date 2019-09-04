The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Krystal Dawn Kinison, 40, of the 700 block of Werner Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Brian Lane Bloomer, 41, of the 1900 block Graham Lane was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open alcohol container inside a vehicle.
• Groceries, clothing and household items valued at $1,129 were reported stolen Aug. 29 from Walmart, 3151 Kentucky 54.
• Jewelry and a handgun were stolen, and fraudulent use of a credit card was reported, all valued at $3,600, on Aug. 29 at Days Inn, 3720 New Hartford Road.
• Two ATVs valued at $3,500 were reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1100 block of Carter Road.
• Jewelry valued at $14,850 was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1900 block of Sunset Drive.
• Cash in the amount of $600 was reported stolen Aug. 31 from the 1200 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A camera bag, wallet and rum valued at $140 were reported stolen Sept. 1 from Comfort Inn, 800 Salem Drive.
• A handheld utility locator and transmitter valued at $6,300 were reported stolen from a vehicle Sept. 1 at 3800 block of Brentwood Drive.
• Jewelry, a purse, clothing, a tablet, massage oil and a sex toy valued at $1,011 were reported stolen Sept. 1 from the 1600 block of Thompson Drive.
• A lawnmower and tools valued at $600 were reported stolen on Sept. 1 from Memorial Tabernacle Church, 1016 Crabtree Ave.
• A cellphone valued at $600 was reported stolen on Sept. 1 from McDonald's, 2750 Frederica St.
Traffic Accidents
• A 2011 Dodge Avenger driven by Bradley Villanueva, 16, of the 2800 block of Allen Street collided Aug. 28 with a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Zachary Lytle, 26, of 9400 block of Kentucky 6612. Villanueva's passenger, Jasmine Villanueva, 19, and Lytle's passenger, Kelsey Lytle, 27, were transported for injuries to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Jasmine Villanueva was listed in critical condition and Kelsey Lytle was treated and released.
• A 2014 Honda motorcycle driven by Russell Tell, 60, of Ankeny, Iowa, on Aug. 31 at the New Hartford Road and U.S. 60 intersection was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle. Tell was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Breanna M. Feldpausch, 25, of the 3400 block of London Pike and a 2015 Chrysler 300 driven by George Henderson, 71, of the 3600 block of Dove Loop South collided Sept. 1 at Triplett Street and Parrish Avenue. Henderson's passenger, Audrey Henderson, 71, was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.