The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William T. Riley, 24, of the 600 block of Maple Street was charged Sunday with flagrant non-support.
• An iPhone XR and cash worth $1,800 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of Legion Park Drive.
• Valium worth $100 was reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive.
• A handgun worth $150 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
• A kidnapping was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday on Pennbrooke Avenue. The victim reported a former boyfriend dragged her to a vehicle and drove her to another location where she said she was beaten and choked before the assailant fled. She received treatment at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The incident is under investigation.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Catalina Drive.
• Four antique oil lamps, a boat motor and a safe worth $430 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Cedar Street.
• A moped worth $600 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 400 block of North Dieterle Drive.
• An iPhone X and a MacBook worth $1,325 were reported stolen Sunday from Huck's, 2080 Southtown Blvd.
• A firearm discharge was reported Sunday in the 2500 block of West Fourth Street. Officers recovered several shell casings from the area, but no injuries or damage was reported.
• Two vehicles had their windows smashed Sunday in the 1600 block of Ohio Street and the 2000 block of West First Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Peter J. Schwartz, 46, of the 5400 block of Graham Lane was charged Sunday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
