The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew Joseph Kirkman, 40, of the 4800 block was charged Saturday with resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing and evading, menacing and third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Alicia Nicole Noffsinger, 30, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a synthetic drug.
