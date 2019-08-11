The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tabitha N. Avila, 26, of the 2300 block of West Second Street was charged Friday with second-degree burglary.
• Jewel Barnhill, 51, of Morganfield was charged Friday with flagrant non-support.
• Vicki L. List, 53, of the 1200 block of Holly Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Kevin N. Payne, 56, of the 800 block of East 20th Street was charged Saturday with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Alexandra M. Smiley, 27, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Demonta M. Wilson, 24, of the 800 block of Walnut Street was charged Friday with second-degree burglary.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department
• Joseph B. Blair, 38, of the 2300 block of West Sixth Street was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael B. Henson, 36, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street was charged Saturday with first-degree bail jumping.
• Joseph M. Cottrell, 40, of the 2000 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500, theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• James N. Kluck, 31, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking over $500.
• Edward T. Boehman, 24, of the 800 block of George Street was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• James S. Hall, 44, of the 2500 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
• Matthew C. Beach, 32, of the 800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Saturday with theft by deception under $10,000.
Kentucky State Police
• Jessica D. Miller, 37, of the 4200 block of Pendley Court was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
