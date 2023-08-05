Jim and Myrna Dantic
Jim and Myrna Dantic, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married Aug. 5, 1963, at First Baptist Church in Owensboro by Dr. Humphries.
Marty Miner, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor, and Bob Underwood served as the best man.
The brothers of the groom, Tom Dantic and Randy Dantic, were the ushers. Myrna is the daughter of George and Katherine Hendry, and Jim is the son of Irvin and Georgianna Dantic.
They have two children, Dr. James (Julie) Dantic of Richmond and Katy Dantic of Owensboro and two grandchildren, Benjamin Dantic and Ivy (T.J.) Atwell.
Myrna retired as a realtor with Home Realty, and Jim is a retired product engineer from Commonwealth Aluminum. The couple attends Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro.
