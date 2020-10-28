Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Sept. 15 session
Final sentencing
• Lloyd Dean Northern, 47, of the 800 block of East 21st Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
Sept. 24 session
Final sentencing
• Davarius Dashon Mimmis, 22, of Hopkinsville, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Sept. 29 session
Final sentencing
• Jennifer Dorothy Villareal, 38, of the 2200 block of Hutch Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and flagrant nonsupport. She was sentenced to four years in prison and must pay $300 per month toward arrears of $11,129.
• Chad D. Drake, 39, of the 200 block of Old Henderson Road, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 236 days served.
Dismissal
• The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) against Derek Michael Sparks, 40, of the 1800 block of Chesterfield Drive, was dismissed without prejudice.
Oct. 6 session
Final sentencing
• Desmond Montez Griffith, 22, of the 400 block of Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to six years in prison. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
Diversion
• William D. Lomax, 52, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 7 session
Diversion
• Thomas Ray Hopgood, 66, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree assault, under extreme emotional disturbance. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
Oct. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Brandon June Piper, 33, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 17 days served, suspended two years.
• Virgil Whorley, 37, of Utica, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); second-degree fleeing or evading police; and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
Diversion
• Nicholas Ryan Lloyd, 24, of the 3400 block of New Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy); trafficking of marijuana, less than 8 ounces; possession of drug paraphernalia; and receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted two years.
Oct. 9 session
Final sentencing
• Francisca L. Garcia Sales, 27, of the 600 block of Dalton Street, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited three days served, suspended two years, and must pay $1,000 fine and serve 150 hours of community service. The five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument were dismissed.
Oct. 12 session
Final sentencing
• Terry Thomas Moore, 43, of the 500 block of Fleetwood Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Moore was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
Oct. 14 session
Final sentencing
• Amanda Katelynn Patterson, 30, of the 1100 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to two years in prison. The charge of third-degree criminal trespassing was dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.