Div. I
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
Dec. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ty Geovanni Hardison, 21, please guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police in the first degree on foot, disorderly conduct in the second degree, public intoxication, obstructing a highway, and three counts of criminal trespass in the third degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one. Year in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for three years.
Dec. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Justin R. Bowlds, 24, pleaded guilty to Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He also pleaded guilty with an N.C. v. Alford plea to receiving stolen property, firearm. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of six years in the custody of the Department of Corrections
• Davorius Sashon Mimmis, 24, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, no operator’s license on a moped, no registration plates, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charge of persistent felony offender was dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of ten years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
• Junior Domingo-Argueta, 23, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was given credit for already serving 10 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
• Charles Glen Hope, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Diversion
• Robert Allen Brooks, 30, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent, no operator’s license on a moped, and disregarding a stop sign. He also had two charges of disregarding a stop sign dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Nov. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Corey Lee Lanham, 33, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent, public intoxication, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
Nov. 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• John Edward Connor, II, 43, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. He was sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
Nov. 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ryan Ray Cashen, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer false identifying information, and alcohol intoxication. He received a sentence of one-year imprisonment.
• Jeremiah Lee Keen, 33, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of one-year imprisonment which has been probated for three years. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property valued at over $1,000 but less than $10,000, burglary in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Joseph Trevor Haley, 25, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.
Nov. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jimmy Dale Chrisler, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, failure to produce an insurance card, and rear license plate not illuminated. The charge of obstructed vision and/or windshield was dismissed. He received a sentence of one year which has been probated for two years.
Nov. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jeremiah Chase Vanhooser, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, failure to produce an insurance card, and the amended charge of speeding 25mph over the speed limit. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense, was dismissed. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Nov. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Perry Jerome Hardesty, 66, of the
2000 block of East
Clinton Place, pleaded guilty via an N.C. v.
Alford plea to two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving two days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Dec. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• David Allen
Howard, 56, pleaded
guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in
a controlled substance
in the first degree,
greater than two grams
of meth and possession
of drug paraphernalia
while in possession of a firearm. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment that has been probated for three years. In a separate case,
he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, greater than two grams of meth. The sentence has been probated for three years.
Dec. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Delores Ann Shepherd, 51, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. She received a sentence of three years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
