Divorces: April 11, 2021

The following divorce records were recorded from March 31 — April 1:
• Philip Stanley, 40, and Kiley Stanley, 34
• Carie Beck, 44, and Randy Beck, 65
• Michael Cassady, 48, and Natachia Cassady, 47
• Amber Kassinger, 41, and Joshua Kassinger, 38
