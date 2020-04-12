• Elmis Hamburger, 49, and Michael Plemmons, 45
• Mona Engineer, 33, and Dipen Engineer, 38
• Brian Vowels, 31, and Jennifer Vowels, 29
• Jill Fister, 42, and Steven Fister, 44
• Margaret Simpson, 36, and Edward Simpson, 34
• Raymond Cline, 44, and Cindy Cline, 52
• Miranda Hall, 39, and Kerry Hall, 44
• Homer Basham, 63, and Estelle Basham, 49
• Lacy Mann, 31, and Terry Mann, 40
• Lynn Carf, 47, and Justin Carf, 32
• Jacob Carrico, 30, and Katlyn Carrico, 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.