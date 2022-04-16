The following divorces were recorded:
• Jennifer Dawn Quinn, 47, and Joshua Chad Quinn, 46
• Autumn Marie Gray, 40, and Kelly Marie Gray, 45
• William Logan Barrow, 27, and Samantha Leigh Barrow, 26
• Robert Alan Young, 50, and Crystal Marie Young, 39
• Richard Gordon Dixon, 51, and Tiffany Lynn Dixon, 51
• Sean Michael Nunnelly, 30, and Kaylee Lynn Nunnelly, 28
• Amanda Sue Sprouls, 41, and Matthew Allan Sprouls, 41
• Makayla Renee Wheatley, 25, and Dylon Michael Benton, 30
• Rachael Marie Bratcher, 26, and Nathan Cody Bratcher, 28
• David Shawn Fulkerson, 40, and Amber Lea Fulkerson, 38
• Robert Allen Askins, 35, and Jennifer Lee Askins, 34
• Emily Ann Samdahl, 32, and Travis Lee Samdahl, 34
• Justin Lee Edge, 35, and Kathryn Lee Edge, 36
• Bailey Nicole Roos, 29, and Jordan Jameson Roos, 30
• William Henry Boswell, 53, and Shannon Michelle Boswell, 51
• Alex Preston Benningfield, 33, and Alisha Elizabeth Benningfield, 33
• Melissa Deleon, 47, and Juan Deleon III, 47
• Melissa Williams Mills, 43, and James David Mills, 48
• Megan Rae Santos, 34, and Izaque Dos Santos, 34
• Cheryl Ann Embry, 46, and Donald Wallace Davis, 51
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.