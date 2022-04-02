Divorces April 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorces were recorded this week:• Jerry Thrasher, 44, and Jillian Carter, 39• Rafael Tapia Gonzales, 54, and Michelle Frances Tapia, 49• Jada Hill, 24, and Isaiah Hill, 24• Cindy Carol O’Bryan, 50, and Timothy Eugene O’Bryan, 52 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 38° Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News First Baptist Church bringing back summer Connect Camp Dumas hopes to build generational wealth with Essential Smoke Bankruptcies April 2, 2022 Real Estate Transfers April 2, 2022 Wing Tips: Bird watching offers fun for all ages Marriage Licenses April 2, 2022 Divorces April 2, 2022 MI POLICE REPORTS for April 2, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Owensboro man dies as a result of single-vehicle accident Rising meat prices hit barbecue restaurants M-I police reports for Monday, March 28, 2022 Images Videos CommentedOWENWS-03-05-22 STANDARD READING LIST (1) Confederate statue is just history (1) Let voters decide fate of Confederate statute (1) FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS (1) Defense asks for death penalty to be excluded in murder trial (1) OCH expands weight loss program (1) Cars 2017 Honda CRV 37,700k miles, red, weather resistant mats, nice $24,900 Updated 21 hrs ago 16 Ram 4 dr. 4x4. 62k mi, leather heated/cooled seats. $31.90 Mileage: 62,000 Updated 4 hrs ago 2001 Mitsubishi Spyder Convertible 59,000 actual miles. $7,500 (270)314-1471 $7,500 Mileage: 59,000 Updated 4 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated 4 hrs ago Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 4 hrs ago Country Home Brick country home for sale 2786 HWY 593 $282,900 Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 Updated 4 hrs ago
