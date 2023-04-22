The following divorces were recently recorded:
• Lucille Schellink, 31, and Joe Allen Harper, III, 44
• Misty Dawne Weikel, 40, and Thomas Lloyd Weikel, 37
• Melissa Ann Raines, 43, and Jeremy Freeman Raines, 39
• Derek Joseph Vaughn, 33, and Noele Dawn Vaughn, 33
• Melissa B. Wilson, 42, and Barry D. Wilson, 46
• Aaron Michael Gish, 38, and Courtney Leigh Gish, 38
• Lauren Nicole Mahoney, 33, and Jeremy A. Mahoney, 31
