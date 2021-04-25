The following divorce records were recorded from April 9 — April 16, 2021:
• Kari Medcalf, 39, and Jeremy Medcalf, 41
• Robin Nantz, 49, and Christopher Nantz, 50
• Lindsey Hendrix, 31, and Adam Hendrix, 40
• Ashley Ramirez, 32, and Jesus Gapi, 39
• Kimberly Hardin, 36, and Johnnie Hardin II, 34
• Eric Conley, 52, and Shanna Conley, 47
• Jocelyn Joshlin, 28, and Jon Joshlin, 38
• Kimberly Angel, 34, and Bryan Angel, 33
• Mynor Bustillo, 28, and Yojani Perez, 25
• Brittany Crawford, 31, and Jason Crawford, 35
• Amanda Cox, 37, and Joshua Cox, 26
• Melissia Estes, 31, and Damian Estes, 23
• Tina Mitchell, 43, and Joshua Mitchell, 43
