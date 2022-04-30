The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Joseph James Connelly, 24, and Janelle Marie Connelly, 23
• Emily Anne Pendelton, 42, and Reed Newman Pendleton, 49
• Randall David Jones, 68, and Susan Leigh Jones, 71
• Megan R. Shields, 33, and Tyler Corey Shields, 33
• Judy C. McLimore, 72, and Donald L. McLimore, 74
• Kai Panda Cannon, 37, and Michelle Lynn Cannon, 31
• Kelly Marie Collins,
55, and James Samuel Collins, 69
• Kristen Harlan Folk, 30, and Michael Lee Folk, 35
• Adam Dewayne Lacefield, 41, and Loretta Lynn Lacefield, 49
• Jaswinder Singh, 51, and Harvinder Kaur, 38
• Kerry Ann Hamilton, 32, and Joshua Hamilton, 32
• Ernest Truett Coons, 41, and Heidi Lyn Coons, 45
• Keith Allen Sosh, 51, and Chasity Dawn Sosh, 44
• Deborah Lynn Gilmore, 59, and Alfred Lee Gilmore, Sr., 64
• Stephanie Ann Dube, 43, and Christopher James Dube, 46
• Terry Dewarne Denton, 50, and Audrey Kristian Denton, 41
• Kelly Jean Stinnett, 57, and Michael Jerry Stinnett, 57
• Cynthia Raw Dowell, 53, and Dennie Ray Dowell, 59
• Carolina Campos-Glover, 37, and Hawes Edward Glover, 41
• Edward Joseph Bennett, 47, and Glenda Darrett Bennett, 44
• Mark Phillips Bell, 50, and Katherine Marie Bell, 52
• Lisa Marie Hinton, 55, and Jeremy D’Warne Hinton, 44
• John Michael Walker, 34, and Cecelia Lynn Walker, 30
