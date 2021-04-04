The following divorce records were recorded from March 3 — March 29:
• Joyceann Brookins, 44, and Brandy Brookins, 32
• Ashley Quintana-Mendez, 31, and Jesus Mendez, 39
• Mary Herrin, 34, and Robert Herrin, 34
• Rachel Simmons, 40, and Christopher Simmons, 45
• Taylor Winstead, 27, and Walter Winstead, 31
• Michelle Goatley, 48, and Jeremy Goatley, 48
• Donna Church-Burke, 54, and Christopher Burke, 54
• Billy Sorrels, 40, and Brandy Sorrels, 60
• Sherrybeth Davis-Madewell, 47, and Derrick Madewell, 55
• Joshua Gann, 38, and Tara Gann, 38
• Deanna Wester, 48, and Carlie Wester, 40
• Christopher Durbin, 33, and Mallory Durbin, 31
• Lora Basham, 40, and Brandon Basham, 35
• Julie Johnson, 37, and Phillip Johnson, 42
• Terry Hagan, 45, and Melissa Hagan, 48
• Kenneth Basham, 47, and Ann Basham, 46
• Jerry Ross, 53, and Mary Ross, 45
• Hallie Renfrow, 47, and Alicia Renfrow, 35
• Dana McPherson, 48, and James McPherson, 47
• Danny Dockery, 55, and Michelle Spinks, 48
• Jeffery Miller, 51, and Christy Miller, 43
• Tara Drury, 31, and Dustin Drury, 35
• John Barr, 37, and Melissa Barr, 39
• Jessica Murphy, 37, and Timothy Murphy, 40
• Abby Berthold, 33, and Erick Melvin, 33
• Connie Goodman, 63, and Keith Goodman, 62
• Tristan Gilbert, 37, and Briana Gilbert, 37
• Brandon Owen, 49, and Jill Owen, 46
• Ariel Zuniga, 26, and Erick Oviedo, 28
• Billie Tucker, 46, and Raymond Tucker, 40
