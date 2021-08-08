The following divorce records were recorded from July 6 — July 30:
• Edward Childress II, 32, and Amber Crowder, 28
• Cathy Fitzhugh, 50, and Joseph Fitzhugh, 54
• Jacob Lucas, 33, and Ashley Lucas, 31
• Jeremiah Hendley,
42, and Suszan Hendley,
43
• Wendy Crochet, 39, and David Crochet Jr., 39
• Yvonne Ekbladh, 53, and Patrick Ekbladh, 53
• Angelica Wilson, 28, and Matthew Wilson, 33
• Teresa Cook, 42, and William Cook, 52
• Jacob Greene, 28, and Sarah Greene, 26
• James Robertson Jr., 35, and Christine Robertson, 28
• Alicia Johnson, 28, and Najee Johnson, 27
• Crystal Bickett, 39, and Samuel Bickett, 38
• Tabitha Dalrymple, 37, and John Dalrymple, 33
• Mark Simpson, 45, and Jennifer Simpson, 49
• Tonya Morton, 52, and John Morton, 51
• Toni Scott, 56, and Jeffery Scott, 57
• Nathan Aud, 37, and Molly Aud, 39
• Richard Jones, 32, and Ashley Jones, 32
• Warren Pinkston, 46, and Charity Pinkston, 42
