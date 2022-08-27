The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Miguel Angel Aguilar Lara, 48, and April R. Royal, 38
• Kamesha L. Johnson, 46, and Jermaine M. Johnson, 47
• Erin Baillee Osburn, 30, and Taylor Wayne Osburn, 32
• Misty L. Smith, 42, and Clinton S. Smith, 41
• John Scott Sullivan, 62, and Pamela Kay Sullivan, 63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.