The following divorce records were recorded from Nov. 29-Dec. 1:
• Deborah Roberson, 63, and Stephen Roberson, 68
• Robin Nalley, 50, and Jeffrey Nalley, 58
• Amanda Likens, 58, and Kenneth Likens, 54
• Perry Payne, 57, Cynthia Payne, 57
• William McIntyre, 50, and Holly McIntyre, 43
• Sarah Snyder, 33, and Glenn Snyder, 36
