The following divorce records were recorded from Nov. 17 — Dec. 16, 2020:
• Erica Wade, 42, and Nicholas Wade, 40
• Michelle Spalding, 50, and Michael Spalding, 47
• Lloyd Zuelly, 69, and Imogene Zuelly, 89
• Schaefer Cruite, 25, and Jeremy Cruite, 29
• Janie Kistler, 44, and Wendell Kistler, 49
• Robert Kuegel, 57, and Laurie Rosenbaum, 55
• Janssen Campbell, 55, and Christie Campbell, 51
• Jasmine Finney, 21, and Martinez Finney, 23
• Tracy Eves, 47, and Aaron Eves, 34
• Sheyla Santiago-Soto, 37, and Lucas Vilorio-Correa, 36
• Bryan Brown, 33, and Loretta Brown, 28
• Misty Shepherd, 41, and Douglas Shepherd, 42
• Colt Graves, 33, and Cheyanne Graves, 31
• Krystle Wimsatt, 38, and William Wimsatt, 38
• Michelle McDowell, 48, and Jeffrey Hudson, 40
• Megan Guzman, 23, and Aaron Guzman, 26
• Christina Smith, 49, and Jeremy Smith, 49
