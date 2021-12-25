The following divorce records were recorded from Dec. 10 — Dec. 22:
• Beth Hagan, 57, and Glen Hagan, 55
• Jeffrey Grant, 36, and Tiffany Grant, 30
• Brittany Midkiff, 27, and Joshua Midkiff, 32
• Mary Glenn, 50, and Travis Glenn, 47
• Zachary Cefus, 21, and Peyton Cefus, 20
• Mickel Leathem, 60, and Tamara Leathem, 56
• Jonathan Griffith, 38, and Lee Griffith, 32
• Richard Dunn, 54, and Donna Dunn, 63
• Hilarey Deane, 33, and Donald Deane Jr., 33
• Renae Thompson, 37, and James Thompson, 39
• Lara Vance, 34, and Douglas Vance, 44
• Joshua Cravens, 40, and Melissa Cravens, 41
• Michael Jones, 42, and Melodie Jones, 40
• Amy Skaggs, 37, and Brandon Skaggs, 41
• David Hocker, 68, and Linda Hocker, 71
• Robyn
Whittemore-Stubblefield,
45, and David Williams,
52
• Kristie Hoskins, 49, Jeffrey Hoskins, 50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.