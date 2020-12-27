The following divorce records were recorded from Dec. 17 — Dec. 22, 2020:
• Ifeanyichukwu Ude, 28, and Melinda Ude, 30
• Katherine Sherritt, 40, and Christopher Sherritt, 46
• Dana Greer, 27, and Matthew Greer, 26
• Alexis Spier, 31, and Brandon Spier, 31
• Cherie Culbertson, 46, and Michael Culbertson, 53
• Roger Blue, 38, and Brandy Blue, 35
• Justin Cain, 40, and Jennifer Cain, 38
• Kassandra Cowherd, 25, and Joslyn Cowherd, 22
• Timothy Craig, 27, and Hannah Craig, 24
• Glynis Burgess, 53, and Joseph Burgess, 55
• Andrew McGinnis, 33, and Kayla McGinnis, 26
