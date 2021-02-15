The following divorce records were recorded from Jan. 19 — Feb. 4, 2021:
• Cecil Wilcox, 58, and Mary Wilcox, 53
• Zachary Hardesty, 34, and Ashley Hardesty, 31
• Charles Pettigrew, 45, and Ellen Pettigrew, 43
• Ashley Jaiswal, 29, and Mario Jaiswal, 29
• Lauren Goffinet, 30, and Brittany Goffinet, 30
• Nichole Westerfield, 19, and Logan Westerfield, 22
• Phillip Nash, 43, and Christy Nash, 42
• Mark Montague, 51, and Tina Montague, 51
• Melissa Smith, 55, and Gary Smith, 59
• Amanda Perry, 52, and James Perry, 53
• Misty Johnson, 46, and Jeffrey Johnson, 50
• Charles Head, 51, and Amanda Head, 39
• Stephanie Donovan, 50, and Jeffery Donovan, 58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.