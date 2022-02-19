Divorces Feb. 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 Updated 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorce records were recorded from Feb. 10 — 17:• Virginia Faye Bridges, 48, and Kenneth Ray Bridges, Jr., 45• Andrea Rae Borregard, 42, and Brooke Damon Borregard, 48 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 31° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Lifelong Calling: Bittel celebrating 40 years as priest Samantha's Closet finds success in plus-size market Building Permits Feb. 19, 2022 Business Licenses Feb. 19, 2022 Real Estate Transfers Feb. 19, 2022 Bankruptcies Feb. 19, 2022 Building Branches: Genealogists spend countless hours solving the family tree mystery OPD: Tracking legally purchased guns used in crimes is difficult Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Developers search for right property Old U.S. 60 East facing retail challenges Big Rivers making big moves in city Real Estate Transfers Feb. 12 MI POLICE REPORTS for Feb. 15, 2022 Images Videos CommentedMan charged in shooting, hitting officer with vehicle (2) Emergency services staffing still OK (1) Bill requiring an SRO on every school campus passes House committee (1) Beshear takes action to halt surge in vehicle property taxes (1) Housing market not a bubble, Realtors, bankers say (1) No. 23 Murray State set to play with 1st ranking since 2015 (1) Owensboro Catholic student finding success in dressage competitions (1) Regional residents still living with long-haul complications from COVID-19 (1) Cars 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT truck, 190k miles, AWD, very good Mileage: 190,000 Updated 6 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes For Rent 3 bedroom home, Safe and quiet All appliances $1,200 Bedrooms: 3 Updated 6 hrs ago Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 6 hrs ago For Rent! Near Frederica Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Detached Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 1 Updated 6 hrs ago
