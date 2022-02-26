The following divorces were recorded from Feb. 18-Feb. 22:
• Janice Marie Walker,
57, and William Joseph Walker, 56
• Jonathan L. Hill, 51, and Tonya E. Hill, 47
• Tracy Lynn Horne, 51, and John Jeff Horne, 51
• Sherry G. Craig, 54, and John David Craig, 53
• Samantha Renee Tarter, 26, and David Paul Tarter, 32
• Bailee Marie Daugherty, 24, and Cierra Nichole Eades, 24
