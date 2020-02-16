• Leslie Bruce, 38, and Stephen Bruce, 37
• Glen Haire Sr., 77, and Birdie Haire, 77
• Natasha Crandall, 40, and Justin Crandall, 40
• Jenna Johnson, 25, and Travis Johnson, 27
• Valerie Kittinger, 46, and Donald Kittinger Jr., 48
• Harmony Lehecka, 39, and Paul Lehecka, 42
• Karen Glenn, 60, and Jeffery Glenn, 54
• Patrick Gist, 45, and Elizabeth Gist, 46
• Ashley Philpott, 29, and Joshua Kost, 32
• Kimberly Hagan, 45, and April Hagan, 43
