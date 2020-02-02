• Timmie Johnson, 28, and Nina Johnson, 29
• Jourdan Thompson, 30, and Hillary Thompson, 31
• Constance Wethington, 66, and Ronald Wethington, 68
• Adam Chaney, 26, and Chelsey Chaney, 24
• Sanom Khamla, 36, and Bradley Horlander, 32
• Kristina Tucker, 47, and Jeffrey Tucker, 58
• George Cox Jr., 56, and Norma Cox, 62
• Tiffany Kruse, 35, and Craig Kruse, 38
• Catherine Taylor, 34, and Devin Taylor, 35
• Stacy Whitworth, 36, and Ronald Whitworth Jr., 34
• Kasey Brooks, 35, and William Hayes Jr., 39
• Raven Haire, 33, and Steven Haire, 36
• Levi Nave, 24, and Katlyn Nave, 24
• William Nicodemus, 67, and Debra Nicodemus, 65
