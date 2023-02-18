The following divorces were recorded recently:
• Kendra Nicole Guthrie, 20, and Branden Lee Guthrie, 22
• Tina Marie Basham, 47, and Donald Lee Basham, 52
• Bobbi Jo Pierce, 41, and James Robert Pierce, 47
• Charlotte Ann Headrick, 57, and Matthew Ray Collins, 51
• Elizabeth Michelle Harris, 44, and Robert Jesse Harris, 61
• Rita Faye Dixon, 65, and Albert Lee Dixon, 59
• Emily A. Shown, 39, and Kenneth R. Shown, II, 36
• Andrew Scott Hester, 33, and Jessica Lee Hester, 31
• Deborah Jane Riley, 66, and Bertram R. Riley, 55
