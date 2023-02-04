The following divorces were recorded recently:
• Olivia Taylor Schilke, 30, and Preston Forrest Schilke, 33
• Roxana Webb, 53, and Richard Allen Webb, 59
• Alexandra Lynn Simpson, 27, and Zackery Wayne Simpson, 28
• Samantha Marie Rae Miller, 42, and Brian Keith Miller, 52
• Stacy Renee Hatfield, 52, and Mark Alton Hatfield, 57
• Shevy Odell Meeker, 30, and Caitlin Elizabeth Meeker, 25
• Tambarina Ann Miley, 38, and Dennis George Miley, 60
• Charles C. Kasinger II, 60, and Cynthia Gail Kasinger, 42
