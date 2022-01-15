Divorces: Jan. 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorce records were recorded on Jan. 11:• Kayoka June Dotson, 62, and James Scott Dotson, 63• Tysha Arrmento Hibbitt, 42, and Rollo Hibbitt, 52 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 34° Cloudy Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Home Calling: Harrison embraces first pastorship at Whitesville Baptist Divorces: Jan. 15, 2022 Marriage Licenses: Jan. 15, 2022 MI POLICE REPORTS for Jan. 15, 2022 Building permits (Jan. 15) Business licenses (Jan. 15) Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 15, 2022 Mobile Mechanic comes to you for auto work Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Deputy jailer facing felony charges DCPS busing delays running up to two hours late Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 8, 2022 M-I police reports for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 Images Videos CommentedPause on student loan payments is extended through May 1 (2) 2022 shaping up to be a big year (1) No comparison between attack on Capitol and BLM protests (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Real Estate for Sale by Owner! 2 joining studio apartments $130,000 Updated 8 hrs ago Lincolnshire/Lincolnshire North Apartments Accepting applications for 1, 2, & Updated 8 hrs ago For Sale By Owner Lake Forrest 4431 Wexford Crossing Updated Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2.5 Updated 1 hr ago
