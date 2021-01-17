The following divorce records were recorded from Jan. 5 — Jan. 12, 2021:
• Lara Wheatley, 32, and Jeremy Wheatley, 33
• Tiffany Hoffman, 39, and Matthew Hoffman, 41
• Billy Blake, 31, and Andrea Blake, 30
• Jennifer Thompson, 43, and Donald Thompson, 50
• Tee Moo, 27, and Kaw Moo, 34
• Brittney Embrey, 35, and Dustin Embrey, 42
