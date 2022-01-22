Divorces: Jan. 22, 2022 Jan 22, 2022 Jan 22, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorce records were recorded from Jan. 4 to Jan. 18:• Mary Beth Alexander, 46, and Christopher Alexander, 47• Brandon Kyle Webb,36, and Elizabeth Kay Webb, 34• Kelly Brian Clark, 59, and Denise Gayle Clark, 48 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 15° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Ministry Milestone: PVCC will celebrate 15th anniversary at RiverPark Center Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 22, 2022 Pose Selfie Museum offers creative backdrops for photos Business licenses: Jan. 22, 2022 Marriage Licenses: Jan. 22, 2022 Divorces: Jan. 22, 2022 MI POLICE REPORTS for Jan, 22, 2022 Local unemployment near record low Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Animal shelter seeing overflow of dogs Divorces: Jan. 15, 2022 Friday After 5 introduces changes ahead of 26th season M-I police reports for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 Images Videos CommentedLewis: we have to work together to right wrongs in this country (2) Educators using 'Just in Time' approach to overcome lost learning from pandemic (1) Risk for Diabetes Increased for Pediatric Patients With COVID-19 (1) Animal shelter seeing overflow of dogs (1) 2022 shaping up to be a big year (1) Judas Priest reinstate Andy Sneap as touring guitarist in U-turn (1) No comparison between attack on Capitol and BLM protests (1) Cars For Sale - 2005 Malibu classic Taking offers - 270-925-5401 Updated 5 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes 2BR Duplex in Calhoun, stove/ refrigerator, washer/ dryer. Call 270-929-4971 Bedrooms: 2 Updated Jan 20, 2022 BRENTWOOD-Clean/quiet 1 BR Great neighborhood, $650/mo Water paid 270-316-6292 $650 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 5 hrs ago Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 5 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.