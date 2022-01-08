Divorces: Jan. 8, 2022 Jan 8, 2022 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following divorce records were recorded from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6:• Kelly Hampton Fowler, 70, and Carrie Ann Fowler, 52• Halie Raye Russelburg, 32, and Tyler Blake Russelburg, 36• Michelle Rae Sanders, 45, and Brittani Lynn Sanders, 32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 15° Clear Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Building Permits: Jan. 8, 2022 Celebrate Recovery aids beyond addictions Owensboro photographer focuses on making sessions personal Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 8, 2022 MI POLICE REPORTS for January 8, 2021 Divorces: Jan. 8, 2022 Marriage Licenses: Jan. 8, 2022 Flooded basement no match for 'Living Water' Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles Full Circle: Thomas leading St. Stephen Cathedral 32 years after serving there as seminarian Police Reports: Jan. 2. 2022 Indiana life insurance CEO says deaths are up 40% among people ages 18-64 Driver killed in Monday collision on Kentucky 81 Recovery: Owensboro woman builds back better with help of Fresh Start Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 1, 2022 Detailed Work: Owensboro firefighter uses a chainsaw to carve sculptures OH buys Springs Health Centre complex for $18M M-I police reports for Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 Images Videos CommentedPause on student loan payments is extended through May 1 (2) 2022 shaping up to be a big year (1) No comparison between attack on Capitol and BLM protests (1) Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes House for rent. 2000 square feet. 3 bed, 2 bath. $850 Bedrooms: 3Bathrooms: 2 Updated 5 hrs ago For Sale - 7.423 acres located in Daviess Co. Updated 5 hrs ago Sandefur Manor Apts 680 W. 3rd St. Calhoun, Now accepting Bedrooms: 3 Updated 5 hrs ago
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.