• April Wathen, 42, and Brian Wathen, 52
• Marjerie Baxley, 45, and Jamie Baxley, 51
• Jamie Whelan, 31, and Kayla Whelan, 30
• William Hayden, 32, and Hilary Hayden, 33
• Sandra Mora, 49, and Martin Mora-Cruz, 35
• Ronald Johnson, 39, and Martina Johnson, 35
• David Cook, 54, and Sherri Cook, 44
• Tonya Weikel, 46, and Gerald Weikel, 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.