The following divorce records were recorded from June 14 — June 30:
• Jeffery Lashley, 31, and Destinea Lashley, 27
• Rebecca Brown, 29, and Joshua Brown, 30
• Storey Ross-Brown, 33, and Willie Brown, 43
• James Wayne, 72, and Heather Wayne, 44
• Lindsey Dearmond, 24, and Laison Dearmond, 25
• Kimberly Holder, 55, and Ricky Holder, 56
• Rachel Millay, 36, and Donald Millay, 36
• Cody Blair, 35, and Jacquelyn Tennant, 31
• Tracey Stevens, 48, and Paul Stevens, 48
• Jason McCarty, 49, and Stacey Utley, 56
• Amanda Bolton, 30, and Jessica Rock, 32
• Jennifer Hamlet, 45, and Benjamin Hamlet, 46
• Rosemary Tuttle, 70, and Jack Tuttle, 88
• Perry Starks Jr., 39, and Katrina Starks, 38
• Bianca Frey, 30, and Steven Frey, 29
• James Wilson, 21, and Camille Wilson, 26
• William Renfrow, 47, and Rhonda Renfrow, 42
• Lacey Moore, 29, and Randall Wilson, 38
• Amy Fruge, 41, and Clinton Fruge II, 44
• Jacob Gibbs, 41, and Saundra Gibbs, 45
• Tina Taylor, 29, and Zachary Taylor, 30
• Diana Sullivan, 55, and Jeffery Sullivan, 43
• Gary Helm, 57, and Karen Helm, 54
• Jonathon Smith, 30, and Kelsey Smith, 27
• Genna Lewis, 40, and John Lewis Jr., 46
• Audrey Huff, 55, and William Huff, 57
• Judith Hurm, 59, and Anthony Hurm, 62
• Alicia Noffsinger, 49, and Richard Adkins, 54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.