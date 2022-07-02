The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Leigh Ann Tipton, 45, and Breckley C. Tipton, 51
• Michael Wade Horton, 45, and Melanie Lynn Horton, 50
• Joseph James Benham, 28, and Jaclyn Nicole Benham, 28
• Kelly Jo Castlen, 49, and Michael Eugene Castlen, 41
• Lori Beth Mimms, 41, and Clinton Alforzo Mimms, 51
