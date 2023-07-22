The following divorces were recently issued:
• Christin Elaine Johnson, 24, and Nicholas Merritt Johnson, 25
• Angela Lewis, 44, and James R. Lewis, 48
• Melissa Anne Catt, 32, and Corey Keith Catt, 32
• Courtney Lynn Kyle, 33, and Derrick Dewayne Kyle, 41
• James Randall Jones, Jr., 35, and Haleigh Elizabeth Jones, 30
• Megan Gilliam, 28, and Dennis Ray Gilliam, 31
• Fawn A. Peach, 60, and Rodney D. Peach, 58
• Rodney Dale Hawes, 52, and Jennifer S. Hawes, 53
• Jeffery Lynn Gray, 61, and Stephanie Renee Gray, 49
• Molly Manning Ebelhar, 30, and Kyle Anthony Ebelhar, 31
• Patrick Lynn Bittel, 53, and Jennifer Renee Bittel, 45
• David Michael Ross, 72, and Donna Kay Ross, 62
• Brandi Lynn Howard, 38, and Joseph Daniel Howard, 40
• Lisa Michelle Payne, 53, and Joseph Paul Payne, 64
• Elizabeth Ann Kenney, 45, and John Stanley Kenney, 50
• Lionel Edward Rhodes, 44, and Brenda Rhodes, 48
• Stacy Renea Bretz, 53, and Kristopher Kurtis Bretz, 57
• Heather Nicole Luck, 28, and Johnathan Nicholas Luck, 43
• Kyle Daniel Casey, 25, and Macy Marie Hill, 23
• Julia Renay Ewing, 34, and Dustin Kendrick Ewing, 40
