The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Danielle Patricia Louth, 42, and James Christopher Louth, 42
• Vikki Gail Dutra, 54, and Herberto Dutra, 57
• Allen Dale Faith, 75, and Patsy W. Faith, 86
• Tanya L. Renfrow, 40, and Christopher Wayne Renfrow, 44
• Frances Elisabeth Darnell, 46, and
Marchad Salim Slazar
Bitar, 33
• Britny Leigh Bridges Keown, 29, and Bryan Dale Keown, 36
