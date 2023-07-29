The following divorces were recently recorded:
• Brian Christopher
Pope, 38, and Mary Helen Pope, 31
• Amanda Kaye Erb, 42, and Phillip Daniel Erb, 40
• Stacey R. Lynam, 54, and George D. Lynam, 54
• Billie J. Penrod, 58, and Larry D. Penrod, 55
• Donald L. Patton, 57, and Jennifer B. Patton, 52
• Jennifer Masterson Arnold, 33, and Mark Alan Arnold, 44
• Russella Jones Miller, 51, and Andrew Kirby Miller, 56
• David Burk, 37, and Julia Burk, 28
• Jayme Lynn Gibson, 55, and Robert Bryan Gibson, 56
• Robin Michelle Hay, 34, and Alex Benton Kinchen Hay, 36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.