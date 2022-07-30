The following divorces were recorded this week:
• Ashley Gilmore Hall, 21, and Ethan Lee Hall, 22
• Carrie Lyn Houtchen, 42, and Eric Michael Houtchen, 45
• Ashley Brook Yeckering, 38, and Rachel Rene Swain, 43
• Shirley Mae Dowell, 41, and Erik Christopher Dowell, 46
• Craig Allen Woodward, 55, and Donna Michelle Woodward, 48
• Matthew Alan Waller, 51, and Erin Millisa Waller, 45
• Sarah-Nell Catherine Martin, 26, and John Wayne Martin III, 27
• Elizabeth Louise Bouvier, 50, and Barrett Lee Young, 49
• Christopher Logan Abrams, 30, and Ambra Alexandra Abrams, 29
